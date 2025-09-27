Balochistan CM congratulates newly elected BAP leadership, praises transparent intra-party elections

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, has extended warm congratulations to the newly elected central and provincial office-bearers of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), following the party’s recent intra-party elections.

Hailing the electoral process as a “shining example of transparency and democracy,” CM Bugti commended the party’s commitment to internal democratic values.

In his message, the Chief Minister congratulated the newly elected leadership, Nawabzada Khalid Hussain Magsi as Central President, Senator Manzoor Kakar as Central Secretary-General.

The BAP party elected Sardar Saleh Muhammad Bhootani as Provincial President (Balochistan) and Haji Mitha Khan Kakar – Provincial General Secretary.

CM Bugti expressed confidence that the new leadership would reinforce BAP’s dedication to public service and continue advancing the party’s role in both provincial and national politics. He underscored BAP’s significance as a coalition partner at the Federal and provincial levels, noting that its organizational strengthening would positively influence governance and political stability.

“The BAP intra-party elections are a testament to the party’s robust democratic practices and commitment to transparency,” he stated.

Concluding his remarks, CM Bugti expressed optimism that the new leadership would invigorate the party’s activities and usher in “new chapters of public service.”