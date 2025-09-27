Open Menu

Balochistan CM Congratulates Newly Elected BAP Leadership, Praises Transparent Intra-party Elections

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2025 | 10:50 PM

Balochistan CM congratulates newly elected BAP leadership, praises transparent intra-party elections

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, has extended warm congratulations to the newly elected central and provincial office-bearers of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), following the party’s recent intra-party elections.

Hailing the electoral process as a “shining example of transparency and democracy,” CM Bugti commended the party’s commitment to internal democratic values.

In his message, the Chief Minister congratulated the newly elected leadership, Nawabzada Khalid Hussain Magsi as Central President, Senator Manzoor Kakar as Central Secretary-General.

The BAP party elected Sardar Saleh Muhammad Bhootani as Provincial President (Balochistan) and Haji Mitha Khan Kakar – Provincial General Secretary.

CM Bugti expressed confidence that the new leadership would reinforce BAP’s dedication to public service and continue advancing the party’s role in both provincial and national politics. He underscored BAP’s significance as a coalition partner at the Federal and provincial levels, noting that its organizational strengthening would positively influence governance and political stability.

“The BAP intra-party elections are a testament to the party’s robust democratic practices and commitment to transparency,” he stated.

Concluding his remarks, CM Bugti expressed optimism that the new leadership would invigorate the party’s activities and usher in “new chapters of public service.”

Recent Stories

UAE President receives OpenAI CEO

UAE President receives OpenAI CEO

1 hour ago
 UAE wins two gold medals at Arab & African Triathl ..

UAE wins two gold medals at Arab & African Triathlon Championship in Egypt

2 hours ago
 6th Annual Emirates Oncology Society Conference ki ..

6th Annual Emirates Oncology Society Conference kicks off in Dubai

3 hours ago
 Korean government vows to restore network after da ..

Korean government vows to restore network after data centre fire caused by batte ..

4 hours ago
 Iraq announces investment opportunities worth US$4 ..

Iraq announces investment opportunities worth US$450 billion

4 hours ago
 World Tourism Day: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centr ..

World Tourism Day: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre strengthens its position on ..

4 hours ago
GCC Secretary-General, Uzbekistan FM meet at UNGA ..

GCC Secretary-General, Uzbekistan FM meet at UNGA to boost strategic ties

5 hours ago
 UAE sprinter Maryam Karim tops World Athletics’ ..

UAE sprinter Maryam Karim tops World Athletics’ Under-18 400m hurdles rankings

5 hours ago
 Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network

Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network

5 hours ago
 Three suspects arrested for posting offensive vide ..

Three suspects arrested for posting offensive video against Punjab CM Maryam Naw ..

6 hours ago
 Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears ..

Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears Rs 4 lakh

6 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment

PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan