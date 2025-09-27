17-year-old girl killed by uncle’s aerial firing in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) A 17-year-old girl was killed in Shah Latif Town on Saturday after being struck by a bullet fired by her uncle during aerial firing,

According to private news channel, Police said the incident occurred in Sector 20 of Shah Latif Town.

The victim, identified as Fatima, had come to attend a wedding at her uncle’s house.

Police said the suspect, Nisar, initially fired shots in the street and later inside the house. A bullet hit Fatima in the neck while she was standing in the kitchen, causing her death.

Police recovered empty shells of pistol from the scene and arrested the suspect.