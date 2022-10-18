UrduPoint.com

CRBC Donates $100,000 In PM's Flood Relief Fund

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2022

China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), a key Chinese State-owned company Tuesday donated US$ 100,000 in Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund for the relief and rehabilitation of flood victims in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), a key Chinese State-owned company Tuesday donated US$ 100,000 in Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund for the relief and rehabilitation of flood victims in Pakistan.

President of CRBC, Wang Lijun presented the donation cheque to Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin Ul Haque in a simple ceremony held at the Embassy here .

Sharing his condolences with the bereaved families, President Wang Lijun said, his company would continue to support the flood affected victims in Pakistan who were facing the havoc created by the torrential rains and floods that destroyed their houses and livelihoods.

He expressed his good wishes for Pakistan's government efforts for the post-flood rehabilitation and infrastructure development in the affected areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Moin conveyed gratitude and sincere appreciation of the government and the people of Pakistan to the company's leadership for their generous assistance.

The ambassador said that Pakistan and China had always stood together in difficult times and Chinese assistance to the flood victims' rehabilitation had once again proven the unique nature of fraternal ties between the two countries.

He presented a Certificate of Appreciation to Wang Lijun for the CRBC generous donation.

