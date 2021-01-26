Criminals like cancer for society, must be punished: Addl IG South Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Capt Retd Zafar Iqbal said that the criminals were like cancer for society and they would be brought to justice at all costs.

In south Punjab, mafia could not grab even a single inch of land. He expressed these views while chairing meeting here on Tuesday. To reduce crime rate in south Punjab is top priority of the department, he reiterated.

He directed officers to tighten noose around criminals in order to provide relief to masses. The citizens should feel them secure in police stations. The officials should be very much polite in dealing with the citizens. He also instructed officers to use modern technology during investigation and tracking criminals. He also issued certain instructions pertaining to punishment to police officials and their appeals. On this occasion, police officers from Multan, DG Khan and Bahawalpur were also present.