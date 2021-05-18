UrduPoint.com
CTO Issues Three-day Deadline For Removal Of Encroachments

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 06:54 PM

CTO issues three-day deadline for removal of encroachments

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Peshawar, Abbas Majeed Marwat Tuesday issued a three-day deadline for voluntarily removal of encroachments from Board Bazaar and on its expiry launching of a mega anti-encroachment operation against them

He issued these directives during visit to Board Bazaar to review the flow of traffic on the area.

DSP City Traffic Police (Town), Hazratullah, DSP Hayatabad Liaquat Khan, DSP Ring Road, Rokhan Shah and other traffic police officers also accompanied the CTO.

On this occasion, CTO directed traffic authorities for issuing a three-day notice for voluntarily removing of encroachments and on the expiry of deadline launched a mega anti-encroachment operation to clear area of all encroachments and also initiating of legal proceedings against those involved in their erection.

He further directed traffic authorities for keeping strict vigilance and allowed no one to re-erect encroachments.

He directed the clearing of footpaths from encroachment to minimize the hardships of pedestrians.

On this occasion, he also meet some traders and gave them three-day deadline before launching indiscriminate operation against encroachments and urged upon the trading community for extending support to traffic police in removal of encroachments.

He said that parking vehicles in no parking zones is intolerable act as it affects the traffic system.

He further directed the continuation of awareness against Corona virus and traffic laws as they are bearing positive results.

