CTP constitutes special squad to curb one-wheeling

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) has constituted special teams to check one-wheelers at Sehri time during Ramadan.

The initiative has been taken under the grand operation against launched against one-wheelers who not only putting their life on stake but also creating threat for others.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal issued strict orders to all the traffic wardens, inspectors, deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) of all the sectors to take action in accordance with the law.

The motorcycles, especially prepared for one wheeling should also be impounded. He said that several arrangements were made to curb the activity, particularly at the Airport Road, Peshawar Road, Jhelum Road, Ayub Park, and other areas aimed at protecting the youngsters as one-wheeling was one of the major cause of accidents for the riders.

The CTO said though the activity was already being checked by the traffic officials deputed on the city roads, special arrangements have also been made to control the rash driving and one-wheeling in the city.

He said the traffic wardens were directed to keep a vigilant eye on the one-wheelers so that action in accordance with the law could be taken against them. He said that theone-wheelers were not only playing with their own lives but also a threat for other road users.

He urged the parents to play their role to curb the activity of one-wheeling and rash driving as these were the main causes for fatal accidents.