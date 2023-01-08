CTP issues 395,935 challans to violators during eleven months last year

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) has issued 395,935 challans to traffic rules violators and generated revenue of over Rs 125.6 million during eleven months of the previous year 2022. Talking to APP here on Sunday, the CTP spokesman Muhammad Adnan said that the department was not only ensuring uninterrupted traffic flow on roads of the city but also issuing challans to road users over violations under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb. He said that the traffic wardens had issued 395,935 challans to traffic rules violators during the last year including 46,738 in January, 37,799 in February, 37,577 in March, 32,997 in April, 39,493 in May, 33,298 in June, 30,270 in July, 34,360 in August, 34,769 in September, 39,601 in October and 29,033 challans have been issued in the month of November 2022. Besides issuing challans to violators, the CTP officials were also taking other actions against the violators including the registration of FIRs, impounding vehicles and cancellation of license and route permits. He said that the city traffic police have impounded 3775 vehicles over violations during last year while cancelled driving license of 49 drivers and suspended route permits of 44 passenger vehicles, he added.

The department have also got registered FIRs against 430 violators under PPC laws while handed over two baggers to the concerned police stations during a special crackdown against vagrancy act violators. Adnan further disclosed that on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb, the police took action against 8342 vehicles using tinted glasses, 22022 over one-way violations, 388 speed limit violators, 1070 underage drivers and removed 21 illegal blue light during the eleven months.

He maintained that a special focus had been paid on the use of helmet under public safety and issued tickets to 80,235 motorcyclists over helmet violations.

The CTO Huma Naseeb has directed officials of the department to ensure strict action against rules violators, adding that zero tolerance policy was being adopted against violators in order to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow in the city.