UrduPoint.com

CTP Licensing Offices Remained Open On Sunday

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2023 | 10:00 PM

CTP licensing offices remained open on Sunday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :On the instructions of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar, the driving licensing offices of the City Traffic Police (CTP) continued working on Sunday.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Mustansar Feroze said that citizens could visit any licensing testing center even on Sunday for the driving licensing services, adding that Driving licensing offices including Manawan Centre, Greater Iqbal Park Centre, DHA Center, Liberty Center, Arfa Karim Center and Bahria Center remained functional on Sunday.

He said that response time of the traffic personnel in the licensing centers would be specially monitored to evaluate the performance.

It was among top priorities of the CTP to issue driving licenses completely on merit, he said and added that all citizens coming to licensing centers should be respected and treated in a dignified way.

He said that merit and transparency should be ensured in the licensing centers, adding that officials involved in misconduct and corruption would be taken to task.

The CTO said that more than 10,000 citizens on daily basis were getting various services related to driving licenses in driving centers.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Chief Minister Punjab Visit Traffic Sunday All Top Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Charity International implements Iftar pro ..

Sharjah Charity International implements Iftar project in over 41 countries

3 minutes ago
 Ramadan Nights 2023 begins 5 April offering over 1 ..

Ramadan Nights 2023 begins 5 April offering over 10,000 products, up to 75% disc ..

17 minutes ago
 ERC gives out electric wheelchairs to quake-affect ..

ERC gives out electric wheelchairs to quake-affected people of determination in ..

18 minutes ago
 Investopia platform connects the world for investm ..

Investopia platform connects the world for investment in Africa&#039;s new econo ..

33 minutes ago
 Today’s challenges have roots in failed policies ..

Today’s challenges have roots in failed policies of Imran Khan: PM

3 hours ago
 President Alvi lauds BizNet’s pledge to train 1, ..

President Alvi lauds BizNet’s pledge to train 1,000 women as game developers

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.