Cultural Diplomacy Essential To Promote Soft Image: Deputy Chairman Senate
Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2024 | 07:20 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi, the Deputy Chairman of the Senate on Sunday stated that cultural diplomacy is essential to advancing the rich and historic cultural legacy globally.
He expressed his views while talking to media representatives at the traditional orange festival hosted by the Zaildar family, led by Syed Zaheer Shah and Syed Ahsan Shah. To foster a more cordial atmosphere among the diplomatic community and their families, this celebration was organized. The occasion also sought to draw attention to and promote Taxila's rich cultural heritage.
He further said that events such as the Orange Festival are a great way to introduce the diplomatic community to Pakistan's people, culture, and history.
The time, he added, had come for Pakistan to showcase its riches and its distinctive orange and mango through international exhibitions.
On this occasion, foreign diplomats were treated to a show that included Taxila's well-known game of "Rock Lifting" and traditional "Horse Dancing." The audience was amazed by the talent of the locals and cheered the exhibition of both. More than 70 countries' ambassadors and delegates attended the event, which featured a vibrant display of Taxila's most well-known cultural features. Diplomats shared their opinions, saying that this festival had allowed them to see firsthand the splendour of Pakistani customs and culture.
