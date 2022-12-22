Cultural night held to commemorate 75th anniversary of Pak-Turkish diplomatic ties

Embassy of Pakistan in Ankara held a cultural night to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Turkiye.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :The Embassy of Pakistan in Ankara held a cultural night to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Turkiye.

Held in collaboration with Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism and Pakistan International Airlines, the event was attended by Chairman Pakistan Turkiye Parliamentary Friendship Group Ali Sahin, Governor of Ankara Vasip Sahin, parliamentarians, diplomats, and large number of Pakistani community, said a press release on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, Member Turkish Parliament Ali Sahin said that from Balkans War to the epic battle of Canakkale, both countries continued their efforts to strengthen their relationship.

He emphasized that Pakistan and Turkiye shared a unique bond of brotherhood, as "every Turkish child is born with love for Pakistan and every Pakistani child is born with love for Turkiye".

Pakistan's Ambassador to Turkiye Yousaf Junaid said that the relationship between the two states was 75 years old, whereas the relationship between the two nations went well beyond the establishment of republics.

"Our special relationship is embedded in common cultural, religious and spiritual heritage, transcending boundaries of time, geography and politics," he added.

Referring to the inauguration of joint logo by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, earlier this year in Ankara to commemorate 75 years of Pakistan-Turkiye diplomatic ties, the ambassador underscored that both countries had celebrated this milestone in a befitting manner by arranging cultural nights in Pakistan and Turkiye.

Beginning with the national anthems of Pakistan and Turkiye, the event marked the performances by Turkish musicians and Turkish students who sang 'Dil Dil Pakistan.' Later, Qawals Abu Muhammad and Abu Fareed Ayaz presented the poetry of Mevlana Rumi, Amir Khusro, and Baba Farid, taking the audience on to a delightful spiritual journey.

A day earlier, a cultural night was organized in Istanbul, with the participation of Turkish musicians, singer Ersin Faikzade from Turkiye and Qawals Abu Muhammad and Abu Fareed Ayaz from Pakistan.