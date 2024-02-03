Culture is the only weapon to connect everyone: Jamal Shah

Caretaker Federal Minister for Culture and National Heritage, Syed Jamal Shah, on Saturday emphasized the need for cultural unity and said culture is the only weapon to connect everyone

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Culture and National Heritage, Syed Jamal Shah, on Saturday emphasized the need for cultural unity and said culture is the only weapon to connect everyone.

If we carry out culture with us and present it to the world, the dynamics would be changed, he said this while addressing a press conference along with Sindh Information Minister Ahmed Shah here at Arts Council of Pakistan.

The lack of appreciation for culture leads to the losses, we witness today, Shah said and added that unity is vital for increasing cultural connectivity.

Highlighting the achievements, Jamal Shah mentioned the establishment of policies and galleries, stating that 'we have developed policies for Theatre Academy, Music academy under my supervision'.

He also commended the cooperation between federal and provincial ministries for the promotion of the culture.

Highlighting the heritage conservation efforts, Jamal Shah said ongoing projects are related to forts, and mosques embellishments.

He expressed hope for continued support from the upcoming government for these initiatives.

He also stressed the importance of language preservation and said the children are becoming strange from their languages. He said children were remembering English poems while contact with their own language was diminishing.

"We are bringing together people of all languages in our institutions". In a joint effort to promote cultural diversity, both ministers revealed plans for launching 'Heritage tv,' focusing on youth engagement and initiating calligraphy education in schools.

They also discussed the review of cultural infrastructure, aiming to transform unused spaces in Islamabad into cultural corners. Islamabad, a city of beauty, has yet to see any government make efforts to establish a museum. Despite this, we have received approval, and ongoing efforts involve collaboration with countries like the United States and France, Jamal Shah said and added that we aimed to develop 150 cinemas, accessible to the general public; we are striving to create cinemas that cater to a broader audience.

Concluding the briefing, Jamal Shah urged the importance of celebrating culture daily, stating, "We must celebrate our culture daily. We are in a constant struggle to reclaim our heritage. Every day should be Culture Day." The Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Jamal Shah, closed the conference by emphasizing the need for the national agenda to reflect the richness and beauty of Pakistan's diverse languages and cultures.

Sindh Information Muhammad Ahmed Shah, highlighted the importance of promoting a positive image of Pakistan worldwide.