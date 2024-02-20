Customs Dept Incinerates Toxic Smuggled Items
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2024 | 11:19 PM
Customs Department incinerated toxic smuggled items worth Rs 100 millions at Dry Port, on Tuesday
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Customs Department incinerated toxic smuggled items worth Rs 100 millions at Dry Port, on Tuesday.
According to official sources, the department had seized huge quantity of smuggled cigarettes', betel nuts, "gutka" and some other prohibited items during different raids.
Customs Department officials, under supervision of additional collector Shah Faisal Suhail, disposed of the toxic material.
The seized items were put on fire. The cost of the banned items was stated Rs 100 millions.
Recent Stories
Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping
Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike
SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop
Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab
Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal
Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny death
Supreme Court adjourns Z.A Bhutto reference till Feb 26
Terrorist killed in D.I. Khan IBO
SFA collects samples from Bhains colony to check milk quality
Senate body approves Int'l Institute for Technology, Culture, Health Sciences Bi ..
Pneumonia can be deadly if not treated early: Dr Zulfiqar
Drug peddler sentenced to 5 years in jail
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop5 minutes ago
-
Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab5 minutes ago
-
Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal5 minutes ago
-
Supreme Court adjourns Z.A Bhutto reference till Feb 264 minutes ago
-
Terrorist killed in D.I. Khan IBO4 minutes ago
-
SFA collects samples from Bhains colony to check milk quality4 minutes ago
-
Senate body approves Int'l Institute for Technology, Culture, Health Sciences Bill 20244 minutes ago
-
Pneumonia can be deadly if not treated early: Dr Zulfiqar1 hour ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 5 years in jail1 hour ago
-
Four motorcycle lifters arrested in Attock2 hours ago
-
Health Dept takes initiative for new license issuance of medical stores2 hours ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation conducted at DI Khan2 hours ago