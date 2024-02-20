Customs Dept incinerates toxic smuggled items

(@FahadShabbir)

Customs Department incinerated toxic smuggled items worth Rs 100 millions at Dry Port, on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024)

According to official sources, the department had seized huge quantity of smuggled cigarettes', betel nuts, "gutka" and some other prohibited items during different raids.

Customs Department officials, under supervision of additional collector Shah Faisal Suhail, disposed of the toxic material.

The seized items were put on fire. The cost of the banned items was stated Rs 100 millions.