Open Menu

Customs Dept Incinerates Toxic Smuggled Items

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2024 | 11:19 PM

Customs Dept incinerates toxic smuggled items

Customs Department incinerated toxic smuggled items worth Rs 100 millions at Dry Port, on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Customs Department incinerated toxic smuggled items worth Rs 100 millions at Dry Port, on Tuesday.

According to official sources, the department had seized huge quantity of smuggled cigarettes', betel nuts, "gutka" and some other prohibited items during different raids.

Customs Department officials, under supervision of additional collector Shah Faisal Suhail, disposed of the toxic material.

The seized items were put on fire. The cost of the banned items was stated Rs 100 millions.

Related Topics

Fire Shah Faisal (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

54 seconds ago
 Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike

Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike

56 seconds ago
 SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold worksh ..

SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop

5 minutes ago
 Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab

Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab

5 minutes ago
 Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal

Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal

5 minutes ago
 Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny dea ..

Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny death

5 minutes ago
Supreme Court adjourns Z.A Bhutto reference till F ..

Supreme Court adjourns Z.A Bhutto reference till Feb 26

4 minutes ago
 Terrorist killed in D.I. Khan IBO

Terrorist killed in D.I. Khan IBO

4 minutes ago
 SFA collects samples from Bhains colony to check m ..

SFA collects samples from Bhains colony to check milk quality

4 minutes ago
 Senate body approves Int'l Institute for Technolog ..

Senate body approves Int'l Institute for Technology, Culture, Health Sciences Bi ..

4 minutes ago
 Pneumonia can be deadly if not treated early: Dr Z ..

Pneumonia can be deadly if not treated early: Dr Zulfiqar

1 hour ago
 Drug peddler sentenced to 5 years in jail

Drug peddler sentenced to 5 years in jail

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan