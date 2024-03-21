C&W, Energy Department Announces Compliance With KPRA In Sales Tax On Services
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2024 | 06:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Secretaries of Communication and Works Department and Energy and Power Department have announced to ensure strict compliance with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sales Tax on Services.
The announcement were made here on Thursday during separate meetings of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority with officials of both the departments.
During meeting, DG KPRA informed the Secretary C&W Idrees Khan Marwat that exemption to FATA and PATA in the government-funded ADP and PSDP Schemes seized to exist after July 2021, however, it is still given which is wrong and shall be stopped immediately.
She informed the participants that due to misclassification of sales tax on goods and sales tax on services, the tax of KPRA is going to FBR that needs to be stopped. She added that there is no data sharing between KPRA and field formations of the C& W due to which there are compliance issues that need attention.
Secretary C&W Idrees Khan said that tax is a collective responsibility and everyone has to play role to ensure strict tax compliance for development of the province.
He directed field formations and officers present at the meeting to ensure tax compliance.
It was agreed that KPRA would arrange a training workshop for Executive Engineers and Account Officers on KPRA on ales Tax on Services, and Withholding regulations after Eid.
DG KPRA in another meeting with Secretary Energy and Power Hassan Ahmed asked for registration of Inspectorate of Electricity with KPRA and complete tax compliance from Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL).
The secretary agreed to the request and directed his team to register Inspectorate of Electricity and start tax compliance. He also directed officials of PEDO and KPOGCL to ensure complete tax compliance for betterment of the province.
APP/mds/
Recent Stories
Sozo Adventure Park set to launch thrilling Eid ul Fitr festivities with ATV and ..
Structural reforms inevitable for country's development: PM
Finance Minister lauds ADB’s role in promoting climate-conscious programs
Javeria Khan announces retirement from international cricket
Bollwyood Actor Vivian Dsena embraces Islam
Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electricity theft ordered
Vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excellence in Pakistan
RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Open for Re ..
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas pipeline project
Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC: At ..
PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserved seat
Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ISSI roundtable discusses Pakistan-U.S. relations in regional, global context5 minutes ago
-
Educational institutions to plant 300,000 saplings during spring plantation drive5 minutes ago
-
CM's aide for withdrawal of privileges of former officials5 minutes ago
-
CISSS to hold capacity building workshop for SID officers5 minutes ago
-
DG MDA for cleanliness, maintenance of sewer lines under Clean Punjab5 minutes ago
-
DC plants tree in connection with World Forest Day6 minutes ago
-
KU to hold syndicate elections on April 3015 minutes ago
-
Nomination papers of Aseefa Bhutto Zardari accepted15 minutes ago
-
SC seeks details of all restaurants in Margalla Hills National Park15 minutes ago
-
Dera's Iftar Dastarkhawan continue serving poor people15 minutes ago
-
MUET hosts workshop on protecting River Indus from pollution16 minutes ago
-
Donald Lu has rejected Imran's allegations: Talal Chaudhry16 minutes ago