C&W, Energy department announces compliance with KPRA in sales tax on services

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Secretaries of Communication and Works Department and Energy and Power Department have announced to ensure strict compliance with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sales Tax on Services.

The announcement were made here on Thursday during separate meetings of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority with officials of both the departments.

During meeting, DG KPRA informed the Secretary C&W Idrees Khan Marwat that exemption to FATA and PATA in the government-funded ADP and PSDP Schemes seized to exist after July 2021, however, it is still given which is wrong and shall be stopped immediately.

She informed the participants that due to misclassification of sales tax on goods and sales tax on services, the tax of KPRA is going to FBR that needs to be stopped. She added that there is no data sharing between KPRA and field formations of the C& W due to which there are compliance issues that need attention.

Secretary C&W Idrees Khan said that tax is a collective responsibility and everyone has to play role to ensure strict tax compliance for development of the province.

He directed field formations and officers present at the meeting to ensure tax compliance.

It was agreed that KPRA would arrange a training workshop for Executive Engineers and Account Officers on KPRA on ales Tax on Services, and Withholding regulations after Eid.

DG KPRA in another meeting with Secretary Energy and Power Hassan Ahmed asked for registration of Inspectorate of Electricity with KPRA and complete tax compliance from Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL).

The secretary agreed to the request and directed his team to register Inspectorate of Electricity and start tax compliance. He also directed officials of PEDO and KPOGCL to ensure complete tax compliance for betterment of the province.

