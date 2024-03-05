Daangeer, An Online Newsletter Launched To Champion Diverse Bird Species Of Pakistan
Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2024 | 02:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) An online newsletter titled as `Daangeer’ has been launched to serve as a vanguard in establishing a robust foundation for birds and the birdwatching scenes in Pakistan.
Daangeer, a local Pahari language name for Western Tragopan, a majestic flagship species emblematic of Pakistan unique and varied avifauna, mission is to provide a platform where enthusiasts from all walks of life can converge to celebrate, learn about, and champion the diverse bird species found in our country, reads the introduction of first edition of the magazine.
“Birdwatching has long been a cherished pursuit for enthusiasts and experts alike across the world. Yet, amidst the cacophony of avian life that fills the skies and landscapes, there has been a notable lack of efforts, consistent, accessible resource dedicated to fostering this passion.”
This absence is the void that Daangeer aims to fill, the statement added.
By placing Western Tragopan as central to our initiatives, we seek to not only showcase its beauty but also to shine a light on the broader conservation challenges facing our feathered companions and their habitats.
Daangeer, in its current shape, is not to be seen as a targeted scientific journal or a beginner's guide to birdwatching, it aspires to be something far more inclusive—a comprehensive resource catering to everyone with an interest in birds.
Birds lovers including seasoned ornithologist, novice birdwatcher eager to learn, or simply someone who finds in the diversity of what this country showcases, is welcomed by Daangeer for contributions.
Our journey is just beginning, and we humbly acknowledge that there is much to learn and achieve along the way.
Therefore, we extend an open invitation to fellow enthusiasts, experts, and supporters alike, inviting their contributions and collaboration as we strive to realize our vision for Pakistan's avian treasures.
As we embark on this illustrious initiative, the bird lovers are invited join in making Daangeer not just a success, but a beacon of inspiration, a push for research, and a trigger for conservation initiatives for generations to come.
