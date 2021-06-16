Dacoit arrested after encounter

Jhang Bazaar police claimed to have arrested an injured dacoit after an encounter at Jhang road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Jhang Bazaar police claimed to have arrested an injured dacoit after an encounter at Jhang road.

Police spokesman said that the police party signaled two motorcyclists near Service Road Shadab Colony Jhang Road to stop but they accelerated their bike.

The police chased the outlaws and encircled them near Saif Abad. The police directed them for surrender but they opened fire at the police team.

The police also returned fire and during this encounter one of the criminals received bullet injuries while his accomplice managed to escape from the scene.

The police arrested the injured outlaw who was later on identified as Azmat and wanted to the police in a number of cases.

The police recovered Rs.75,000 in cash, pistol, mobile phone and other items and shifted him to hospital for treatment while a special team has been constituted to trace out whereabouts of the escapee and arrest him.