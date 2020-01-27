Dacoity occurred at jurisdiction of I-9 police station in Islamabad

Another incident of dacoity has been occurred in the jurisdiction of I-9 police station

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th January, 2020) Another incident of dacoity has been occurred in the jurisdiction of I-9 police station. According to detail, armed dacoits on bike has forcefully stopped security supervisor of COMTECH University and tried to snatch cash amount from him.

However, on resistance they injured the supervisor and fled from scene without motorcycle.

Later the police confiscated the motorcycle RIL-9190 and shifted it to police station. This is the second incident of robbery in a week.