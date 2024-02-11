Daesh Ring Leader Killed In Khyber Operation: ISPR
Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2024 | 06:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) The security forces on Sunday killed a high-profile terrorist ring leader, associated with the banned extremist organization Daesh, in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Khyber District.
According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the security forces conducted the operation in the Khyber District on the reported presence of terrorist Surat Gul alias Saif Ullah of Daesh, who was killed during an intense exchange of fire.
Weapons, ammunition and explosives were recovered from the killed terrorist commander, who remained actively involved in terror activities, including target killing of innocent civilians as well as extortion.
He was highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies.
"Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support for the security forces to eliminate the menace of terrorism," the ISPR said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Roadmap made for promotion of digital economy for upcoming govt: Dr. Saif6 minutes ago
-
Pervez Ashraf congratulated for victory in NA-526 minutes ago
-
Asma Jahangir remembered on her sixth death anniversary6 minutes ago
-
Cucumber cultivation should start from mid-February: experts6 minutes ago
-
Six MEPCO employees suspended over poor performance16 minutes ago
-
41 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region16 minutes ago
-
Two killed in two separate incident in Swabi16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack at military base in Somalia16 minutes ago
-
MQM, PML-N leaders agree to work together16 minutes ago
-
Elected leadership to brace up to serve the nation: Shafqat Shah26 minutes ago
-
PML-N respects mandate of people: Azam Nazeer Tarar36 minutes ago
-
6880 IUB students awarded scholarships36 minutes ago