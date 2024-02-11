Daesh ring leader killed in Khyber operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) The security forces on Sunday killed a high-profile terrorist ring leader, associated with the banned extremist organization Daesh, in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Khyber District.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the security forces conducted the operation in the Khyber District on the reported presence of terrorist Surat Gul alias Saif Ullah of Daesh, who was killed during an intense exchange of fire.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were recovered from the killed terrorist commander, who remained actively involved in terror activities, including target killing of innocent civilians as well as extortion.

He was highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies.

"Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support for the security forces to eliminate the menace of terrorism," the ISPR said.