Daily-use Items Distributed Among Jaranwala Tragedy Victims

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2024 | 08:13 PM

Bishop House made all humanly possible efforts to protect the lives of the minority community of Jaranwala in addition to providing them food, drinks, shelter and legal assistance in collaboration with Caritas, said Bishop Dr. Andress Rehmat

He was addressing a ceremony in Bishop House in which utensils, beds and daily-use items were distributed among 150 victim families.

He said that Bishop House remained in touch with the victims from the very first day of this tragedy and tried its optimum best to mitigate their sufferings within the shortest possible time.

He prayed for harmony and tranquility in Pakistan so that all segments of society could live in complete peace.

The victims thanked the bishop and Caritas for their timely action and help for the resettlement of the displaced families.

Vicar General Father Abid Tanveer, Father Bony Mendes, Father Khalid Mukhtar and Father Zafar Iqbal also expressed sympathies with the victims and prayed that they may return to normal life as early as possible.

