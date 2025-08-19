Damaged Ayub Bridge Havelian and Khanda Khoh Road, Sherwan closed for vehicular traffic

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Recent torrential rains have caused severe damage to key infrastructure in Abbottabad district, including the Ayub Bridge, Havelian and the Khanda Khoh Road in Sherwan, disrupting traffic flow and creating hardships for residents.

Flooding in the River Dor has badly affected the Ayub Bridge, prompting the district administration to close it for all types of traffic. Vehicles have been diverted to alternative routes.

On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Additional Assistant Commissioner Havelian, Sumaira Mehsud, visited the site and directed the concerned departments to take necessary measures. Police have been instructed to keep all entry points of the bridge sealed until restoration work is completed.

Similarly, Khanda Khoh Road in Sherwan has also been declared unsafe after being severely damaged by heavy rains and mining activities. Additional Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Muhammad Khan, accompanied by the Assistant Director of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority, inspected the road and ordered its closure for all types of traffic until repair works are carried out.

The district administration has appealed to the public to avoid using the affected bridge and road until they are fully rehabilitated, emphasizing that safety measures are being prioritized and restoration work will begin promptly.