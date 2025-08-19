Departmental Promotion Committee Meeting Held At Sukkur DIG Office
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Following the instructions of IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, a meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee was held at the Range Office Sukkur under the chairmanship of Deputy Inspector General of Police Sukkur Range, Captain (R) Faisal Abdullah Chachar here on Tuesday.
The meeting was attended by SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan Mughal, SSP Khairpur Sardar Hassan Niazi, SSP Ghotki Anwar Khatryan, and SP Fida Hussain Solangi.
During the meeting, the Departmental Promotion Committee approved the promotions of 24 officials from Assistant Sub-Inspector to Sub-Inspector rank based on seniority, clean record, and merit out of 56 cases from Sukkur Range, including Sukkur, Khairpur, and Ghotki districts, as well as the Training Branch and Special Branch.
The committee deferred 32 cases for various reasons, which will be considered in the next meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee scheduled to be held soon.
The meeting was also attended by DSP Admin Sajjad Abbasi, PS Ashfaq Laghari and other officials.
The promotions brought joy to the officials who had been waiting for a long time.
DIG Sukkur Range congratulated the promoted officials and advised them to perform their duties with dedication, honesty, and fairness, and to cooperate with the public.
