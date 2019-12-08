Danish School gets basketball court

(@imziishan)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Development Malik Tamoor Masood Akbar on Sunday inaugurated newly established basketball court at Danish School Jand near Attock.

The court was donated by Chief Executive Founder Education Society Professor Atta Ur Rehman Chaudhry.

Addressing to inauguration ceremony, Malik Tamoor Masood Akbar has said that the Punjab government has planned to establish six general and four technical universities in the province in a span of one year.

He further disclosed that Punjab government has launched "The New Deal 2018-23" to transform school education with a focus on improving, learning, access, retention and equity and governance which would bring revolutionary changes in the education system of the province.

He said that under this strategy, efforts would be made for enrollment of around 4.8 million children out of school, 5,000 classrooms against a target of 20,000 classrooms would be constructed besides enrollment of 50 percent of 3-4 year-old children in any form of early education and retention in education.

He added that these steps were being taken to remove the shortcomings in the educational system.

Malik Akbar has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government aimed to provide education in urdu language at the Primary level from next academic year.

Chief executive Founder Education Society Professor Atta ur Rehman Chaudhry, speaking on this occasion has termed the government's decision to make Urdu the medium of education till the primary level as a step in the right direction. He believed this would dramatically cut down dropout rates.

Principal Danish School Jand Professor Rafi ud Din speaking on this occasion has said that young students will definitely be attracted towards sports activities due to this revolutionary measure. He added that research reveals that people who actively take part in sports clubs and organize recreational activities are more alert and resilient against stress.