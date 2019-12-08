UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Danish School Gets Basketball Court

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 02:10 PM

Danish School gets basketball court

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Development Malik Tamoor Masood Akbar on Sunday inaugurated newly established basketball court at Danish School Jand near Attock.

The court was donated by Chief Executive Founder Education Society Professor Atta Ur Rehman Chaudhry.

Addressing to inauguration ceremony, Malik Tamoor Masood Akbar has said that the Punjab government has planned to establish six general and four technical universities in the province in a span of one year.

He further disclosed that Punjab government has launched "The New Deal 2018-23" to transform school education with a focus on improving, learning, access, retention and equity and governance which would bring revolutionary changes in the education system of the province.

He said that under this strategy, efforts would be made for enrollment of around 4.8 million children out of school, 5,000 classrooms against a target of 20,000 classrooms would be constructed besides enrollment of 50 percent of 3-4 year-old children in any form of early education and retention in education.

He added that these steps were being taken to remove the shortcomings in the educational system.

Malik Akbar has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government aimed to provide education in urdu language at the Primary level from next academic year.

Chief executive Founder Education Society Professor Atta ur Rehman Chaudhry, speaking on this occasion has termed the government's decision to make Urdu the medium of education till the primary level as a step in the right direction. He believed this would dramatically cut down dropout rates.

Principal Danish School Jand Professor Rafi ud Din speaking on this occasion has said that young students will definitely be attracted towards sports activities due to this revolutionary measure. He added that research reveals that people who actively take part in sports clubs and organize recreational activities are more alert and resilient against stress.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Sports Education Government Of Punjab Young Alert Attock Jand Sunday From Government Million Court

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 8, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Local Press: Resilience spurring UAE’s economic ..

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

On Int. Civil Aviation Day: ICAO calls for realisi ..

15 hours ago

Man in Lebanon sets himself alight at protest: Red ..

14 hours ago

Trade volume of 200 US$ between Pakistan, Finland ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.