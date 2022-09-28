UrduPoint.com

Dar To Strengthen Economic Sector: Rana Tanveer

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Dar to strengthen economic sector: Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday expressed the hope that Ishaq Dar would bring improvement in economic sector besides providing relief to flood-stricken people of Pakistan.

Miftah Ismail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had tried his level best to revive economy, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The former finance minister's role in strengthening the national economy would be remembered in good words. Commenting on the Currency devaluation, he said, Ishaq Dar was fully capable of strengthening the national currency.

He said people would observe visible changes after implementation of Dar's economic policies in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Ishaq Dar Muslim TV Best

Recent Stories

UN Official Says Russian Referendums Cannot Be Reg ..

UN Official Says Russian Referendums Cannot Be Regarded as Legal Under Internati ..

5 minutes ago
 Football: International friendly results

Football: International friendly results

5 minutes ago
 Guinean ex-dictator jailed on eve of 2009 massacre ..

Guinean ex-dictator jailed on eve of 2009 massacre trial

7 minutes ago
 Iranians take to streets for 12th night of women-l ..

Iranians take to streets for 12th night of women-led protests

7 minutes ago
 Neighbours see massive arrivals of Russians fleein ..

Neighbours see massive arrivals of Russians fleeing draft 'chaos'

7 minutes ago
 81 dengue cases reported in capital during last 24 ..

81 dengue cases reported in capital during last 24 hours

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.