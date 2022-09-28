Dar to strengthen economic sector: Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday expressed the hope that Ishaq Dar would bring improvement in economic sector besides providing relief to flood-stricken people of Pakistan.

Miftah Ismail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had tried his level best to revive economy, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The former finance minister's role in strengthening the national economy would be remembered in good words. Commenting on the Currency devaluation, he said, Ishaq Dar was fully capable of strengthening the national currency.

He said people would observe visible changes after implementation of Dar's economic policies in Pakistan.