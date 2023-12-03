Open Menu

Dargah Ajmer Sharif Sajjada Nasheen Visits Data Darbar

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Dargah Ajmer Sharif Sajjada Nasheen visits Data Darbar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Dargah Ajmer Sharif in India Sajjada Nasheen Bilal Chishti, along with his delegation, visited the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh, here on Sunday.

According to official sources here, Khawaja Bilal Chishti said, "Pakistan is a peaceful country and its people are very hospitable.

"

He said there was a dire need to follow the principles of Sufi saints for promoting peace.

Atta-ur-Rehman, Habib-ur-Rehman, Zia-ur-Rehman and Usman were also present.

