Dawat-i- Islami appeals traders to reduce edible rates

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Dawat-i-Islami (DI) Friday appealed the traders to cut princess of edible generally through out the year and specially in Ramazan.

In a statement issued here, DI chief, Maulana Ilyas Qadri said that raising rates of edibles in Ramazan teased Muslims and businessmen should lessen rates for sake of Allah Almighty.

He regretted that people raise the prices specially of those items which are used in the holy month .