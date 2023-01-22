UrduPoint.com

Day-long 'Gandhara Citrus Festival 2023' Celebrated

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Day-long 'Gandhara Citrus Festival 2023' celebrated

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :The first annual one-day 'Gandhara Citrus Festival 2023' held here on Sunday to mobilize the community for exploring Pakistan as best citrus-growing country in the world and develop linkages between the stakeholders of the industry.

The event was organized by the Agri Tourism Development Corporation of Pakistan (ATDC) along with the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), Gandhara Resource Center and local farmers community at Pind Gakhra Khanpur to celebrate the National Orange Day 2023, which is declared on the third Sunday of January every year.

The event which was arranged under the theme "Explore the Gandhara Civilization and it's agriculture field products" aimed to provide a platform for citrus growers, exporters, importers and its value addition companies to share ideas for increasing and improving the production of citrus as well as for promoting value additions of citrus fruit.

It also be aimed at making a way forward to improve the production of crops and encourage the growers to adopt the latest technologies to improve the production of the crop.

The event provides a tourism activity which include an Orange show, Gandhara art display, lecture on successful citrus growing on a domestic and commercial scale and suggestions on value-added products of orange fruit. Orange products were also be available on-site farm.

The event was also a fun activity for the families as they can pick the fruits of their choice with an opportunity to pay for how much they pick.

The stalls of local village food, art and craft displays and camping facility was also available during the event for the visitors.

Pakistan is considered as one of the top citrus producers of the globe and the demand for Pakistani oranges is on the rise worldwide.

