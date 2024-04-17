DC Chaired Meeting Regarding Pending Cases Of Revenue
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2024 | 07:03 PM
Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr. Sharjeel Noor Chana has instructed the officials of the revenue department to resolve all matters on urgent and legal basis
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr. Sharjeel Noor Chana has instructed the officials of the revenue department to resolve all matters on urgent and legal basis. However, the requests and complaints of the people should be redressed and the pending cases should be given relief.
He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting here on Wednesday with the officials of the revenue department in his office of Darbar hall.
In the meeting, the revenue officers gave a briefing to the Deputy Commissioner Larkana about the pending cases of the revenue department and the functions of the department.
Revenue records should be updated. If there are any issues at the relational level, the issues should be solved together with the relevant officials, directed DC.
Recent Stories
Provincial government's resolve: relief amid economic challenges
IMF says global debt levels face 'Great Election Year' risk
Lyari gangster killed, another arrested in police encounter
Cabinet directs NFS&R Ministry to take steps for meeting wheat procurement targe ..
Preventing crimes against women, kids top priority: CCPO
Hezbollah says targeted Israel base in retaliation for fighters' killing
Croatia votes after bitter PM-president fight
QS Ranking: QAU top among Pak universities, 315th globally
LESCO detects 271 power pilferers in 24 hours
DC sets new rates for tandoori roti
Swiss parliament wants ban on extremist symbols
Sikh pilgrims reach Kartarpur
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Provincial government's resolve: relief amid economic challenges3 minutes ago
-
Lyari gangster killed, another arrested in police encounter3 minutes ago
-
Cabinet directs NFS&R Ministry to take steps for meeting wheat procurement target4 minutes ago
-
Preventing crimes against women, kids top priority: CCPO3 minutes ago
-
QS Ranking: QAU top among Pak universities, 315th globally3 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 271 power pilferers in 24 hours3 minutes ago
-
DC sets new rates for tandoori roti13 minutes ago
-
Sikh pilgrims reach Kartarpur3 minutes ago
-
8 dead, 1,338 injured in Punjab road accidents3 minutes ago
-
Vocational training to help drug addicts come out of dejection mode, says commissioner2 minutes ago
-
President for strengthening economic, cultural ties with Turkiye2 minutes ago
-
Court issues order to remove two traffic sergeants2 minutes ago