DC Chaired Meeting Regarding Pending Cases Of Revenue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2024 | 07:03 PM

DC chaired meeting regarding pending cases of revenue

Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr. Sharjeel Noor Chana has instructed the officials of the revenue department to resolve all matters on urgent and legal basis

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr. Sharjeel Noor Chana has instructed the officials of the revenue department to resolve all matters on urgent and legal basis. However, the requests and complaints of the people should be redressed and the pending cases should be given relief.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting here on Wednesday with the officials of the revenue department in his office of Darbar hall.

In the meeting, the revenue officers gave a briefing to the Deputy Commissioner Larkana about the pending cases of the revenue department and the functions of the department.

Revenue records should be updated. If there are any issues at the relational level, the issues should be solved together with the relevant officials, directed DC.

