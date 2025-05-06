DC Chairs Cotton Crop Management Committee Meeting
Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2025
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir said modern reforms had been implemented in the
agriculture sector to ensure timely and transparent compensation to farmers
for their hardwork.
Chairing a meeting of the Cotton Crop Management and Monitoring Committee at the Deputy
Commissioner’s Office, Dr Nazir emphasized the government’s resolve to eliminate middlemen.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Muhammad Zafar Malik, progressive
farmers Haroon Khan, Kashif islam, Dr. Sher Muhammad Awan and others.
Representatives of the agriculture department, pesticide and fertilizer dealers, and grain market
commission agents also participated.
Dr Nazir revealed that the Punjab government launched special initiatives to promote cotton cultivation
like wheat. She assured that the cotton market price will be kept stable to encourage more farmers
to grow cotton this season.
She directed officials from the agriculture department to guide farmers in the field, ensuring they
receive timely support regarding quality seeds and certified pesticides.
During the meeting, farmers also shared their concerns and offered suggestions to improve
cotton growth and overall agricultural output.
