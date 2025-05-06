Open Menu

DC Chairs Cotton Crop Management Committee Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2025 | 04:00 PM

DC chairs cotton crop management committee meeting

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir said modern reforms had been implemented in the

agriculture sector to ensure timely and transparent compensation to farmers

for their hardwork.

Chairing a meeting of the Cotton Crop Management and Monitoring Committee at the Deputy

Commissioner’s Office, Dr Nazir emphasized the government’s resolve to eliminate middlemen.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Muhammad Zafar Malik, progressive

farmers Haroon Khan, Kashif islam, Dr. Sher Muhammad Awan and others.

Representatives of the agriculture department, pesticide and fertilizer dealers, and grain market

commission agents also participated.

Dr Nazir revealed that the Punjab government launched special initiatives to promote cotton cultivation

like wheat. She assured that the cotton market price will be kept stable to encourage more farmers

to grow cotton this season.

She directed officials from the agriculture department to guide farmers in the field, ensuring they

receive timely support regarding quality seeds and certified pesticides.

During the meeting, farmers also shared their concerns and offered suggestions to improve

cotton growth and overall agricultural output.

