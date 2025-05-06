PFA Discards Oil,spices
Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2025 | 04:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launched inspections across Multan and Khanewal, targeting
grocery stores, sweet shops, bakeries and restaurants.
Acting on the directions of Director General Asim Javed, the PFA teams imposed heavy fines
and discarded 20-kg of adulterated spices,15 kg of substandard oil and 15 liters of expired
soft drinks.
In Multan, three restaurants located at Gol Bagh Chowk, Muzaffargarh road, and Head Muhammad
Wala were fined a total of Rs 115,000 for using adulterated spices, storing stale food in freezers,
and employing workers without medical certificates.
A papad (snack) manufacturing unit near Kidney Centre was penalized Rs 40,000 for failing to provide a water analysis report and for storing ready-to-eat items directly on the floor.
At a bakery in Shah Rukn-e-Alam, a Rs 30,000 fine was issued due to a lack of records for filter changes and pest infestation in the production area.
Further inspections in Jandali Bangla, Town Hall Kabirwala, and Jahanian led to the imposition of Rs 78,000 in fines on four grocery stores found selling expired beverages and spices, lacking purchase/sale records, and failing to label or maintain oil change logs.
In Mian Channu’s mini industrial estate, two bakeries were fined Rs 43,000 for unhygienic freezers, unlabeled food items, and failure to cover prepared food.
