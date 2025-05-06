Open Menu

PFA Discards Oil,spices

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2025 | 04:00 PM

PFA discards oil,spices

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launched inspections across Multan and Khanewal, targeting

grocery stores, sweet shops, bakeries and restaurants.

Acting on the directions of Director General Asim Javed, the PFA teams imposed heavy fines

and discarded 20-kg of adulterated spices,15 kg of substandard oil and 15 liters of expired

soft drinks.

In Multan, three restaurants located at Gol Bagh Chowk, Muzaffargarh road, and Head Muhammad

Wala were fined a total of Rs 115,000 for using adulterated spices, storing stale food in freezers,

and employing workers without medical certificates.

A papad (snack) manufacturing unit near Kidney Centre was penalized Rs 40,000 for failing to provide a water analysis report and for storing ready-to-eat items directly on the floor.

At a bakery in Shah Rukn-e-Alam, a Rs 30,000 fine was issued due to a lack of records for filter changes and pest infestation in the production area.

Further inspections in Jandali Bangla, Town Hall Kabirwala, and Jahanian led to the imposition of Rs 78,000 in fines on four grocery stores found selling expired beverages and spices, lacking purchase/sale records, and failing to label or maintain oil change logs.

In Mian Channu’s mini industrial estate, two bakeries were fined Rs 43,000 for unhygienic freezers, unlabeled food items, and failure to cover prepared food.

Recent Stories

Bushra Ansari slams Indian Actor Javed Akhtar over ..

Bushra Ansari slams Indian Actor Javed Akhtar over anti-Pakistan remarks

34 minutes ago
 Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans ..

Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans crackdown on irrelevant posts

42 minutes ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan

49 minutes ago
 India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid risi ..

India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid rising tensions over Pahalgam inci ..

59 minutes ago
 TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, recei ..

TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, receive award from President Erdoğ ..

1 hour ago
 Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home ..

Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home after 45 days

1 hour ago
Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedl ..

Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedly selling five-month old baby

1 hour ago
 International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathta ..

International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathtaking tribute to the legendary ..

4 hours ago
 realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 F ..

Realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 Flagship Killer

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025

8 hours ago

Pakistan mounts diplomatic front to expose India’s provocations: Tariq Fazal

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan