LDA Seals 168 Properties, Removes Encroachments

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2025 | 03:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) launched a comprehensive crackdown

against illegal commercial properties and unauthorized encroachments

in multiple LDA-controlled areas.

The operations, carried out on the special directives of Director General LDA Tahir Farooq, reflect

the authority’s strict commitment to urban regulation and city planning compliance.

As part of the intensified efforts, LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed a total of 168 properties

for violations such as unauthorized commercial use and non-payment of commercial conversion fees.

The targeted areas included Gulberg, Faisal Town, Revenue Society, Johar Town, Shadman,

Samanabad, Gulshan Ravi, Wahdat Road and Sabzazar.

The sealed units included a range of commercial establishments such as private schools,

restaurants, beauty salons, clinics, workshops, offices, and shops.

These actions were carried

out under the supervision of Chief Town Planners Asad Uz Zaman and Azhar Ali.

Simultaneously, the LDA's anti-encroachment operation had entered its 22nd consecutive

day in Allama Iqbal Town and Sabzazar Scheme. The authority’s enforcement teams cleared

14 blocks in Allama Iqbal Town and 15 blocks in Sabzazar, with current operations

underway in Gulshan Block (Allama Iqbal Town) and Block Q (Sabzazar).

The teams removed a variety of encroachments built beyond approved building lines, including

sheds, platforms , illegal parking barriers and concrete ramps.

