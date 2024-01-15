DC Chairs Meeting On Election Code Of Conduct With NA-12 Candidates
Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2024 | 10:05 PM
KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohistan, Irfanullah Mahsud Monday chaired a meeting involving all candidates from National Assembly constituency NA-12 Kohistan to discuss and emphasising the election code of conduct during the upcoming general elections.
Deputy Commissioner Kohistan shed light on the importance of conducting elections in a fair, free and transparent
manner, ensuring the integrity of the democratic process. The meeting aimed to provide a platform for open dialogue
and understanding among the participants regarding the ethical guidelines that must be followed to maintain the credibility
of the electoral process.
During the discussions, Deputy Commissioner Kohistan directed all stakeholders, including political parties and candidates, to adhere strictly to the prescribed code of conduct. The emphasis was on ensuring that the upcoming general elections in 2024 are conducted with the highest standards of fairness and transparency.
