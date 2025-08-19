DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for Eid-Milad un Nabi

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abdul Samad Nizamani chaired a meeting to review arrangements for the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

The meeting was held at the Darbar Hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office.

Addressing the meeting, DC said that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), was a blessing for the entire world; therefore, it is everyone’s responsibility to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi with devotion, respect, and in a dignified manner.

He directed all Assistant Commissioners to hold meetings with local religious leaders to ensure proper arrangements and to remove any obstacles along the procession routes.

He assured the ulema that district administration would extend full cooperation and make improved arrangements for the occasion.

DC announced the establishment of a control room at the district level, activation of monitoring committees, and illumination of key areas.

He instructed education Department to organize Seerat-un-Nabi Conferences in both public and private institutions and to arrange Qirat and Naat competitions among students.

He directed HESCO officials to ensure an uninterrupted power supply, especially during night programs, and instructed the Traffic Police to prepare a comprehensive traffic management plan for processions.

Municipal and Town officials were tasked with ensuring cleanliness and proper lighting at mosques and along procession routes.

The Health Department and Rescue 1122 were directed to set up medical camps at key points for emergency situations.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Shabir Ahmed Sethar said that a special security plan was being finalized for 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

He urged ulema and citizens to fully cooperate with the police in maintaining peace and order.

He said that organizers of processions and gatherings should submit security proposals so that adequate arrangements and deployment of personnel could be ensured.

He also announced that he would personally visit procession routes for monitoring.

The meeting was attended by Sunni Jamaat leaders including Syed Hassan Ali Shah Jilani Qadri, Qari Muhammad Sajid Owaisi, Maulana Nisar Ahmed Sikandari, Syed Noor Ahmed Shah, Dr. Khushi Muhammad, Muhammad Aslam Noori, and Parvez Ahmed Malik, who presented suggestions for better arrangements.

They also highlighted issues related to power outages, cleanliness, and lighting.

Other participants of the meeting included Town Chairman Syed Atif Zaidi, Muhammad Hayat Kakepoto, DHO Dr. Asadullah Dhari, DEO Secondary Muhammad Saleem Bhatti, DEO Primary Masood Ahmed Sahito, Municipal Commissioner Abdul Razzaq Shaikh, representatives from Rangers, Shia leader Muhammad Hussain Chandio, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils, town officers, Rescue 1122 officials, Milad Committee members, religious organizations’ representatives, officers from Public Health, Traffic Police, Local Government, HESCO, and other departments.

