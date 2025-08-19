Open Menu

Haripur Administration Reviews Flood Situation, Orders Closure Of Akhon Bandi Bridge

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Haripur administration reviews flood situation, orders closure of Akhon Bandi Bridge

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) In view of the recent heavy rains and flood-related risks, the district administration of Haripur carried out inspections at sensitive locations on Tuesday.

Additional Assistant Commissioner-II Haripur, along with Rescue 1122, visited Afghan Refugee Camps No. 15 and 16 to assess the flood situation. During the visit, a detailed briefing on safety measures was given, while the concerns of camp residents were attentively heard and their issues noted.

The Additional Assistant Commissioner directed police and relevant departments to remain alert and ensure immediate action and assistance in case of any emergency.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Haripur, Muhammad Fasih Ishaq Abbasi, inspected the Akhon Bandi and Mankarai bridges. The inspection revealed that the protective wall of the Akhon Bandi Bridge had been weakened by the pressure of rainwater, posing a serious risk of collapse.

Acting promptly in the public interest, he ordered the immediate closure of the bridge and directed the Communication and Works (C&W) Department to initiate emergency repair work without delay to restore the bridge for safe public use at the earliest.

Recent Stories

SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new org ..

SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure

4 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador

Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador

4 hours ago
 UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Form ..

UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway

4 hours ago
 Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 ..

Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest

4 hours ago
 US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump ..

US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy

4 hours ago
 Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bil ..

Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..

4 hours ago
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau

UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau

4 hours ago
 FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax ..

FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..

4 hours ago
 Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitaria ..

Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..

4 hours ago
 Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmak ..

Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman

4 hours ago
 vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Ex ..

Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer

4 hours ago
 SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas i ..

SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan