Haripur Administration Reviews Flood Situation, Orders Closure Of Akhon Bandi Bridge
Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2025 | 08:10 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) In view of the recent heavy rains and flood-related risks, the district administration of Haripur carried out inspections at sensitive locations on Tuesday.
Additional Assistant Commissioner-II Haripur, along with Rescue 1122, visited Afghan Refugee Camps No. 15 and 16 to assess the flood situation. During the visit, a detailed briefing on safety measures was given, while the concerns of camp residents were attentively heard and their issues noted.
The Additional Assistant Commissioner directed police and relevant departments to remain alert and ensure immediate action and assistance in case of any emergency.
Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Haripur, Muhammad Fasih Ishaq Abbasi, inspected the Akhon Bandi and Mankarai bridges. The inspection revealed that the protective wall of the Akhon Bandi Bridge had been weakened by the pressure of rainwater, posing a serious risk of collapse.
Acting promptly in the public interest, he ordered the immediate closure of the bridge and directed the Communication and Works (C&W) Department to initiate emergency repair work without delay to restore the bridge for safe public use at the earliest.
