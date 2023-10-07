DC chairs meeting to review performance of Social welfare organizations

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) In order to review the performance of social organizations working in the district, Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind chaired a meeting at Darbar Hall. Addressing the meeting, the DC said that the objection on forming social organization was to serve general public without any greed. He stressed on social organizations working on projects of public welfare to speed up their work so that back trodden areas may get relief. He said that organizations showing better performance would be given all possible cooperation by district and tehsil administrations.

The DC instructed representatives of social organizations to focus on the projects of education, health, potable drinking water, agriculture and other important projects in backward areas with priority.

He said that reports of progrees of the projects shall be submitted at DC office.

The DC instructed Additional Director Social Welfare to activate non functional social organizations in the district or in other case their registration shall be cancelled.

Heads and representatives of social organizations including SAFCO, Thar Deep Rural Development Program, Concern Worldwidw, SAMI, NDF, Goth Seenghar, Hari Welfare, Helping Hand and other presented the details of ongoing projects. The meeting was also attended by Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sabir Qureshi, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Salmon Ayub and heads and representative of social organizations.

