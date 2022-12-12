DC chairs meeting with Hesco officials to ensure power supply

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :In order to ensure power supply in the district, Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon chaired a meeting with officials of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) at his office.

Addressing the meeting DC said that due to the unannounced load shedding of the electric supply, the administration was facing problems in the water disposal process while the general public is also constrained to face the problem.

DC directed to end the unannounced load shedding and a schedule in this regard shall be formed in such a way that water disposal could be made easier and the public shall get relief.

Briefing the meeting XEN Hesco Deedar Channa said that steps are being taken to ensure a proper supply of electricity in urban areas. He said that the Hesco administration has set up a complaint center to resolve the complaints of citizens.

He said that citizens can lodge complaints at any of the complaint centers at any time at Operation Division Nawabshah Ph: 02449370012, Grid Station Nawabshah-1 Ph: 02449370022, Grid Station Nawabshah-2 Ph: 02449370023 and Society Grid Station Ph 02449370240.

Additional Deputy Commissioner SBA Muhammad Saleem Jatoi and other officials were also present on the occasion.