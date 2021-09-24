DC directs to resolve public issues on priority

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad has directed the officials concerned to redress public grievances on priority

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad has directed the officials concerned to redress public grievances on priority.

He issued these directions while listening to public complaints against WASA, Waste Management Company, Revenue and other departments at his office here on Friday.

He said that undue delay in redressing public problems would not be tolerated.

He asked Assistant Commissioners to work efficiently to redress the issues of masses and keep close watch on the performance of the tehsil offices for immediate relief of people.