DC For Ensuring Availability Of Rescue 1122 Mobile Ambulance Service On Eid-ul-fitr

Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2024 | 07:10 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Rind has announced that in order to avert any untoward incident on the occasion of Eid-ul-fitr, Rescue 1122 mobile ambulance service will be available in different areas of the district.

According to a handout issued by district Information office, rescue 1122 ambulance services would be available at Rangers pump azi Ahmed Road Nawabshah, Mehran Highway Buccheri Chaudgi, Daur Bypass, Mehran Highway Bandhi Rehman Abad, Qazi Ahmed Bypass, Sakrand Bypass and Daulatpur Bypass from 9th April to 14th April for which officers of Health department had been appointed focal person.

