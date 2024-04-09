DC For Ensuring Availability Of Rescue 1122 Mobile Ambulance Service On Eid-ul-fitr
Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2024 | 07:10 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Rind has announced that in order to avert any untoward incident on the occasion of Eid-ul-fitr, Rescue 1122 mobile ambulance service will be available in different areas of the district.
According to a handout issued by district Information office, rescue 1122 ambulance services would be available at Rangers pump azi Ahmed Road Nawabshah, Mehran Highway Buccheri Chaudgi, Daur Bypass, Mehran Highway Bandhi Rehman Abad, Qazi Ahmed Bypass, Sakrand Bypass and Daulatpur Bypass from 9th April to 14th April for which officers of Health department had been appointed focal person.
Recent Stories
Dr. Shehzad warns against deviation from WHO guidelines on anti-smoking
Malala urges PM Sharif to prioritize girls' education
PCB offices to remain closed due to Eid-ul-Fitre holidays
Five women cricketers make comeback to Pakistan's white-ball squads for West Ind ..
Irfan, Usman earn maiden Pakistan selection
Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairman
SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's mineral potential
Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024
Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team
UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM calls Turkish President to exchange Eid greetings8 minutes ago
-
DC setup control room to address complaints on Eid-ul-fitr18 minutes ago
-
All set for largest namaz-e-Eid gathering at Old Polo Ground Karachi48 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor to offer Eid prayers at Gulshan e-Jinnah48 minutes ago
-
1,600 policemen deployed for Eid security57 minutes ago
-
LESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply on Eid days58 minutes ago
-
E Cards outshine traditional Eid cards business in KP58 minutes ago
-
Court orders to release seven inmates on eve of Eid-ul-Fitr1 hour ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 6.3m from 305 defaulters1 hour ago
-
Rs 17.2 mln fine imposed on 12,568 shopkeepers1 hour ago
-
13 brick kiln sealed, Rs 1.3 mln fine imposed1 hour ago
-
Rescue 1122 suspends vacations of employees to ensure vigilance across district1 hour ago