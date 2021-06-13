DC for stern action against quacks

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi Sunday directed drug inspectors to speed up action against quacks to protect public lives.

Presiding over a meeting of District Quality Control board here, he said that no one would be allowed to put public lives on risk.

He said that quacks and illegal medical stores would face strict action by the district administration.

During the meeting, 25 cases were presented for hearing out of which three cases were sent to drug court, nine issued warning while 13 cases has been postponed for next hearing.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Fazal-ul-Rehman, Deputy Director Development Shahid Rehman, Secretary Board Robina Taaj and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.