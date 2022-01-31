DC for taking stern action against violators of corona SOPs

UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aaamir Hussain Panhwer has strictly directed Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiar kars of all Talukas to visit their relevant areas on daily basis to ensure compliance over Standard operating procedure (SOPs) declared by Sindh Government in the wake of prevailing Corona wave

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 )

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, DC instructed relevant officers to take steps for ensuring implantation on SOPs in Bus van stops, shops and markets besides adherence to wearing masks and mass vaccination.

DC also directed to take stern action against violators of SOPs and impose fines and submit a report along with pictures to the DC office on whatsapp.

