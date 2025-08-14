- Home
Sindh CM Reiterates Commitment To Ensure Equal Opportunities For Every Citizen On Independence Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2025 | 02:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) To commemorate the anniversary of the Independence of Pakistan with national zeal and fervor, the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday, paid a visit to the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
In a symbolic gesture of national pride, the Chief Minister, accompanied by the Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, hoisted the national flag. He later laid a floral wreath at the Mazar, offered fateha, and recorded his reflections in the visitors’ book, paying homage to the Father of the Nation.
Earlier, on arrival at the Quaid’s mausoleum, the CM Murad Shah was warmly welcomed by members of Sindh Cabinet, advisors, Special assistants, the Chief Secretary, and the Inspector General of Police.
During his visit, Syed Murad Ali Shah engaged with school children and members of the public who were present at the mausoleum. The Independence Day ceremony commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by performances of national songs by schoolchildren.
The event attracted a diverse audience, including diplomats from various countries, members of civil society, and a large number of students. The children greeted the Chief Minister with enthusiastic cheers upon his arrival, creating a vibrant atmosphere. After the guard of honour, the Chief Minister concluded his visit and departed from the mausoleum.
The CM Syed Murad Ali Shah, in his message to the nation on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day, said that August 14 is not merely a day of celebration but a moment to renew our pledge towards the country’s progress and unity.
The teachings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah remain a guiding light and we firmly believe in the principle of ‘Work, work and only work, he CM stated and highlighted that the land of Sindh has always promoted national unity, harmony, and tolerance, and stands as a custodian of ancient civilization and rich heritage.
Murad Ali Shah noted that the people of Sindh have consistently embraced the values of brotherhood, tolerance, democracy, and constitutional supremacy. He paid glowing tribute to the martyrs, stating that their sacrifices are a source of pride and inspiration for the entire nation.
The CM urged all citizens to take a firm stand against terrorism, poverty, and ignorance, stressing that unity is essential for the country’s development, prosperity, and integrity. He reaffirmed his government’s commitment to providing basic facilities to the people, with special focus on education, health, employment, and agriculture.
“Ensuring equal opportunities for every citizen is our mission,” the CM said, adding that the provincial government is working tirelessly to make Pakistan a modern, peaceful, and prosperous country.
Extending heartfelt greetings to the entire nation on Independence Day, Murad Ali Shah prayed for Pakistan’s safety and continuous progress. “May Allah Almighty protect and bless Pakistan,” he concluded.
