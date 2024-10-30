Open Menu

DC Haripur Visits SDC, Issues Directives To Enhance Public Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2024 | 05:30 PM

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Haripur Shozab Abbas, accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner, on Wednesday conducted an extensive visit to the Service Delivery Center (SDC) and Tehsil Complex in Haripur to evaluate the quality of public service delivery and gather feedback directly from citizens regarding their experiences, complaints and suggestions.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner interacted with the citizens, discussing the services provided and addressing their concerns. After hearing their feedback, he directed relevant officials to implement improvements in the public service process.

His focus remained on ensuring timely application processing, transparency in information, and the swift resolution of issues raised by the public.

Emphasizing the importance of efficient service, he instructed officers that any negligence in public service delivery would be unacceptable. He further urged them to adopt modern methods to enhance accessibility and convenience for the public, underscoring the administration’s commitment to improving citizen services.

