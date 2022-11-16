DC holds khuli katchery

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon on Wednesday held an open katchery at the office of the Assistant Commissioner Sakrand where he heard the grievances of the general public and issued on the spot orders to concerned officials to resolve the same.

Citizens presented different issues, complaints and marked many of the problems related to agriculture lands, disposal of rain water from villages, lack of ration and missing facilities. DC heard the grievances of the public and directed officials of different departments to attend the open kachehry to settle the problems and grievances at the earliest.

The DC said that settlement of public issues was his top priority. He said that the objective of holding open katchehry in this area was to learn the issues and problems of area residents and to resolve the same amicably.

DC expressed his anger over some officials and said that negligence in official work would be tolerated at any cost.

On the occasion, Chairman Hamdard Support Program Qazi Javed Sanai commended the holding of open katchehry after a long interval and termed it a good trend.

He said"Such programs can help resolve the public issues at the door step."The open katchehry was also attended by District Manager PPHI Muhammad Arif Abbasi, Assistant Commissioner Sakrand Nazeer Ahmed Abro, officials of different departments,citizens and workers affiliated with social and political organizations.