DC Holds Open Court

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2025 | 04:30 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk launched a daily public hour initiative

at the DC Office to directly engage with citizens and address their concerns efficiently.

The open court was held daily during which a large number of citizens attend to present issues

related to revenue, land transfers, documentation, and other administrative matters.

Several complaints were resolved on the spot, while others were forwarded to the relevant departments with instructions for immediate action.

Deputy Commissioner Virk stated that the district administration was committed to transparent and responsive governance.

