DC Holds Open Court
Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2025 | 04:30 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk launched a daily public hour initiative
at the DC Office to directly engage with citizens and address their concerns efficiently.
The open court was held daily during which a large number of citizens attend to present issues
related to revenue, land transfers, documentation, and other administrative matters.
Several complaints were resolved on the spot, while others were forwarded to the relevant departments with instructions for immediate action.
Deputy Commissioner Virk stated that the district administration was committed to transparent and responsive governance.
Recent Stories
Bushra Ansari slams Indian Actor Javed Akhtar over anti-Pakistan remarks
Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans crackdown on irrelevant posts
Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan
India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid rising tensions over Pahalgam inci ..
TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, receive award from President Erdoğ ..
Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home after 45 days
Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedly selling five-month old baby
International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathtaking tribute to the legendary ..
Realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 Flagship Killer
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025
Pakistan mounts diplomatic front to expose India’s provocations: Tariq Fazal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hanif Abbasi stresses discipline, development & national security6 minutes ago
-
Police conduct search operation in Civil Lines, Naseerabad area6 minutes ago
-
DC holds open court6 minutes ago
-
AJK government dumps 2 month food near LOC areas6 minutes ago
-
Lodhran tops in PULSE project6 minutes ago
-
US CG calls on PPP Women Wing President6 minutes ago
-
GCWUS to hold convocation on 8th6 minutes ago
-
Nearly five mln children out of school in KP: Report6 minutes ago
-
Officers from PAS visit Bahawalpur6 minutes ago
-
Foreign policy must align with development goals, says KP Governor6 minutes ago
-
Police held man for torturing his wife and mother-in-law16 minutes ago
-
Rs 3.48m recovered in Mill heist26 minutes ago