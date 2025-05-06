Police held man for torturing his wife and mother-in-law

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) In swift action, Police have arrested accused for torturing his wife and mother-in-law.

According to police spokesman, a woman filed a complaint stating that her husband, Tanveer, physically assaulted her and her mother and also threatened to kill them.

Acting on the victim’s complaint, Naseerabad police registered a case and arrested the accused.

SP Potohar Division, Talha Wali, appreciated the performance of police team said that the case will be pursued with strong evidence to ensure the accused is punished according to the law.

“Violence against women and children is intolerable. We will ensure justice is being served,” he added.