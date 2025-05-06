Hanif Abbasi stresses discipline, development & national security

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi has stressed the importance of discipline and sports activities during his address as the chief guest at the concluding ceremony of the Interdepartmental Sports Competitions held at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) on Tuesday.

Appreciating the outstanding performance shown by the university students, the minister said that extracurricular activities, particularly sports remained essential tools for a healthy environment in educational institutions.

Acknowledging the university’s achievements in various departments, the minister lauded the faculty and administration for their efforts in improving the university's academic ranking.

Commending the well-organized and disciplined sports gala, Abbasi stated that discipline is the foundation of a nation’s success. He highlighted the government’s commitment to promoting sports in the country saying that the first cricket floodlights ground at Viqar un Nisa College and the construction of the first women’s hockey stadium at a cost of 14 crore rupees, in Rawalpindi were the initiatives taken by PML-N government during its previous tenures. He also reminded the audience that FJWU is the first ever women university of Pakistan which was established by the then PM Nawaz Sharif in 1998.

The minister announced plans for a state-of-the-art gymnasium at FJWU. "We will give a well equipped gym to the university in next budget", he said adding that parliamentarians are allocated funds for betterment of life quality in their Constituencies.

Abbasi while mentioning successful working of the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) and the fast paced construction of Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU), said that the government was fully committed to bring about the life quality betterment.

He reminded the audience Pakistan was founded with the great spirit for which our forefathers sacrificed their lives.

"We know how to defend our motherland", he said adding that the whole nation stands united with our valour armed forces of Pakistan.

Referring to the recent intrusive attempt by Indian fighters jets, the minister said that Pakistan Air Force them repelled them well.

"On the midnight of 29th and 30th April, they (Indian Air Force jets) tried intruding but Pakistani Shaheens scrambled, forcing the enemy Jets to retreat", he said.

He paid tribute to the armed forces for their bravery and reiterated Pakistan’s stance against terrorism, accusing India of being a "terrorist state," and cited her involvement in subversive activities in Canada, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

On the water disputes with India, Abbasi said, "If you (India) block our water, we will stop your breath."

Shifting to national issues, Abbasi stressed that performance, not conspiracies or abuses, should determine leadership.

Abbasi concluded while urging the youth to focus on excellence and unity for Pakistan’s progress.

Earlier, Dr. Bushra Mirza, Vice Chancellor FJWU in her welcoming remarks highlighted the university's key achievements in extracurricular activities. She informed the audience that FJWU students have been representing the university at national and international level events.

"Our students have demonstrated exceptional talent and dedication, which made the institution proud by securing top positions in various national and international level competitions", she said adding that one of the university students has been selected to participate in Australia competitions.

University's Director Sports, Dr. Khurram on the occasion lauded the VC's great interest in promoting sports activities in the university.

"For the first time in 26 years of university history, VC has fixed a 2 percent quota for sports", he said.

Students from various departments on the occasion exhibited their performance which received tremendous applause by the audience.

Riffat Abbasi MPA and Samina Abbasi were also present on the occasion.