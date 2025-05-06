Open Menu

Nearly Five Mln Children Out Of School In KP: Report

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Nearly five mln children out of school in KP: Report

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) A recent report released by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Education Department has revealed that nearly five million children across the province are currently out of school, highlighting a significant educational crisis in the province.

According to the report, 37 percent of children in KP are deprived of education, totaling approximately 4.92 million. The provincial capital, alone accounts for over 800,000 out-of-school children.

The report further states that Kolai-Palas Kohistan has the highest percentage of out-of-school children relative to its population, with 80,333 children not attending school.

Lower and Upper Kohistan also show alarming statistics, with 79 percent of children out of school.

In contrast, Upper Chitral has the lowest rate, with only 10 percent of children not enrolled.

KP Minister for Education Faisal Tarakai acknowledged the situation, stating that over 4.8 million children remain out of school.

He emphasized the government’s ongoing efforts to tackle the issue. “Last year, 1.3 million children were enrolled in schools, and this year, we have set a target to enroll an additional 1 million,” he said.

The government continues to face challenges in ensuring access to education, particularly in remote and underdeveloped regions of the province.

Recent Stories

Bushra Ansari slams Indian Actor Javed Akhtar over ..

Bushra Ansari slams Indian Actor Javed Akhtar over anti-Pakistan remarks

1 hour ago
 Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans ..

Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans crackdown on irrelevant posts

1 hour ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid risi ..

India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid rising tensions over Pahalgam inci ..

1 hour ago
 TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, recei ..

TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, receive award from President Erdoğ ..

2 hours ago
 Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home ..

Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home after 45 days

2 hours ago
Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedl ..

Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedly selling five-month old baby

2 hours ago
 International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathta ..

International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathtaking tribute to the legendary ..

4 hours ago
 realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 F ..

Realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 Flagship Killer

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025

8 hours ago

Pakistan mounts diplomatic front to expose India’s provocations: Tariq Fazal

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan