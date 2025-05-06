Nearly Five Mln Children Out Of School In KP: Report
Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2025 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) A recent report released by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Education Department has revealed that nearly five million children across the province are currently out of school, highlighting a significant educational crisis in the province.
According to the report, 37 percent of children in KP are deprived of education, totaling approximately 4.92 million. The provincial capital, alone accounts for over 800,000 out-of-school children.
The report further states that Kolai-Palas Kohistan has the highest percentage of out-of-school children relative to its population, with 80,333 children not attending school.
Lower and Upper Kohistan also show alarming statistics, with 79 percent of children out of school.
In contrast, Upper Chitral has the lowest rate, with only 10 percent of children not enrolled.
KP Minister for Education Faisal Tarakai acknowledged the situation, stating that over 4.8 million children remain out of school.
He emphasized the government’s ongoing efforts to tackle the issue. “Last year, 1.3 million children were enrolled in schools, and this year, we have set a target to enroll an additional 1 million,” he said.
The government continues to face challenges in ensuring access to education, particularly in remote and underdeveloped regions of the province.
