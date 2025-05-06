Open Menu

GCWUS To Hold Convocation On 8th

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2025 | 04:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The sixth convocation of Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWS) will be

held on May 8.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan will be the chief guest of the ceremony.

In the convocation, degrees will be awarded to BS (2018–22), MA/MSc (2020–22), MS (2020–22),

and, for the first time, PhD female students.

According to a statement issued by the Controller’s Office, rehearsals had been made mandatory

for all graduating students on May 7.

