Foreign policy must align with development goals, says KP Governor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday emphasized the need to align Pakistan's foreign policy with national development goals to achieve sustainable progress and global prosperity.

He made these remarks while addressing the flagship conference “Foreign Policy for a Better Future: Aligning Diplomacy with Development Goals” organized by the Institute of Regional Studies in Islamabad.

Highlighting the strategic shift in Pakistan’s foreign policy toward a “geo-economic vision,” Governor Kundi said the new focus prioritizes regional connectivity, trade, and sustainable partnerships.

He stressed that an effective foreign policy, guided by economic and developmental objectives, can contribute significantly to human development, peace, and economic well-being.

The event was attended by Ambassador Jauhar Saleem, President of the Institute of Regional Studies, along with national and international delegates, experts, and scholars.

Kundi underlined the geographical significance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, describing the province as a vital bridge between South and Central Asia, positioning it as a key player in regional development.

Praising the conference, the Governor echoed the foreign policy principles of Pakistan’s founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, particularly the notion of friendship with all nations.

He stressed the importance of international partnerships that benefit youth, women, and marginalized communities.

Governor Kundi also called for investments in education, rural infrastructure, climate-resilient agriculture, and gender equality.

He highlighted the need to align national strategies with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which, he said, would enhance access to international funding and technology.

APP/ash/