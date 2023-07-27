Open Menu

DC Inaugurates Renovation Of Municipal Library Chak Jhumra

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 27, 2023 | 11:20 PM

DC inaugurates renovation of Municipal Library Chak Jhumra

Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar on Thursday inaugurated the repair and renovation of Municipal Library Chak Jhumra

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar on Thursday inaugurated the repair and renovation of Municipal Library Chak Jhumra.

He also visited various sections of the library and said that it was a cheap source of entertainment for the book lovers.

He said the government was concentrating to upgrade the libraries on modern scientific lines so that maximum book readers could be facilitated.

Later, the DC also inaugurated replica of Ghauri Missile installedat Chak Jhumra Chowk and said that it was a symbol of gallantryof our brave forces who had defeated their enemies a number of times.

