DC inspected anti-polio drive

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zahid Hussain Rind visited the outskirts and colonies of Nawabshah city including Mehran Colony, Bhangwar Colony and other areas and inspected the figure marking, record and in-progress process of the anti-polio campaign

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zahid Hussain Rind visited the outskirts and colonies of Nawabshah city including Mehran Colony, Bhangwar Colony and other areas and inspected the figure marking, record and in-progress process of the anti-polio campaign.

Talking to members of polio teams, DC said special attention be given to Polio vaccination to children up to the age of five years side by side with children of mobile families arriving from other districts to achieve the vaccination target.

DC appealed to parents to cooperate with polio teams for vaccination of their children to prevent them from lifelong disabilities. DC later visited Sakrand Town and went around different areas to watch the working of polio mobile, transit point teams and polio fix team setup at Taluka Hospital. Taluka Focal Person Dr Riaz Shah was present on the occasion.

APP/rzq/mwq