DC Inspects Auction Process At Vegetable & Fruit Market
Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2024 | 02:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain paid a surprise visit to the vegetable and fruit market on Wednesday morning.
He inspected the process of vegetables auction and instructed the secretary market committee to closely monitor the process and keep it transparent. He directed him to ensure timely availability of price list of vegetables and fruits in the market.
He said that according to the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, the duty roster of assistant commissioners and officers of other departments was issued for monitoring the process of auction in vegetable markets in the four tehsils. The deputy commissioner said all officers were bound to follow the duty roster.
Later, the DC inspected various parts of the city to review the ongoing operations of the Sialkot Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) for cleaning the city. He directed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) SWMC Kashif Randhawa to carry out de-silting of sewerage lines and drains and inform residents about timing of garbage collection.
The deputy commissioner visited a warehouse in Sambrial to review the process of preparing ration bags for 'Nighaban Ramazan Package' and reviewed the quality and quantity of the items being packed.
General Assistant Revenue Abdul Haye Bhatti said that to ensure quality of food items for packaging, the Punjab Food Authority was checking the quality and issuing a report on a daily basis.
